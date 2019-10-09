Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Portland if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

5401 S.E. Woodstock Blvd. (Woodstock)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 5401 S.E. Woodstock Blvd. It's listed for $1,705/month for its 727 square feet.

The building features assigned parking and secured entry. The unit also includes stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1717 S.W. Park Ave. (Downtown)

Here's a 725-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1717 S.W. Park Ave. that's also going for $1,705/month.

In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and central heating. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

2121 N.W. Savier St. (Northwest)

Next, check out this 524-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 2121 N.W. Savier St. It's listed for $1,708/month.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1411 N.W. Raleigh St. (Pearl District)

Located at 1411 N.W. Raleigh St., here's a 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,715/month.

The listing promises a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include a gym and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

22 N.E. Second Ave. (Kerns)

Listed at $1,731/month, this 802-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 22 N.E. Second Ave.

You can expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Portland.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.