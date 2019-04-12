PORTLAND, Ore. — Itching to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to Portland? From a chicken fingers spot to a gym, read on to see the newest hot spots to make their debut around town.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Looking for a new chicken shop and fast food spot? There's a new Raising Cane's outpost in town, located downtown at 888 Southwest Fifth Ave.

The franchise offers fries, sauces, Texas toast and more on the menu, plus chicken strips and coleslaw.

Cityrow

Now open at 305 Northwest Park Ave. in Pearl District is Cityrow, a cardio class spot. Yelpers are fans of the business: It has five stars out of five reviews, so far.

The gym offers interval training on rowing machines for high-intensity, full-body results.

Lobby by Lechon

A new addition to Old Town-Chinatown, Lobby by Lechon is a cocktail bar, offering tapas and more, that's located at 50 Southwest Pine St., Suite 101.

Stop by for ceviche, butternut squash toast and other small plates at this modern bar, which opened in October.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

RELATED: The 5 best cafes in Portland

RELATED: The 5 best wine bars in Portland