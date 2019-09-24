Want to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Portland? From a pizza spot to a cocktail bar, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to open their doors near you.

Zapapizza

A newcomer to Old Town, Zapapizza is a pizza spot that's located at 503 W. Burnside St. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

The spot serves 'thick crust pizza with Mexican flavors,' according to the business' Facebook page. Try the Zaparoni, with pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, queso and avocado, or dig into the Taquito, with sour cream, avocado salsa, pico de gallo and potato and cheese taquitos.

Holy Goat

Wander over to 1501 N.E. Fremont St. in Sabin and you'll find Holy Goat, a new cocktail bar and traditional American breakfast and brunch spot.

The spot offers a $7 breakfast deal with two eggs and two sides — choose between bacon, veggie sausage, French toast and more. Hamburgers, grilled cheese sandwiches and chicken strips are also on offer.

The Automatic Bar

Stop by 3652 S.E. Division St. in Richmond and you'll find The Automatic Bar, a cocktail bar and traditional American spot.

The spot describes itself as a 'neighborhood cocktail bar with great food and [a] casual atmosphere,' according to its Facebook page. Try the curry chicken skewers with a yogurt sauce or the caprese panini topped with balsamic.

