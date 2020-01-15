Interested in finding out about the newest restaurant and retail additions to Portland? From a bar to a pasta spot, read on to see the newest destinations to debut recently.

Someday

Wander over to 3634 Southeast Division St. in Richmond and you'll find Someday, a new cocktail bar.

The bar has a variety of drink specials and an outdoor patio with three different food carts, offering pizza, sushi and Mediterranean food.

Grassa

Head over to 1375 Southeast Hawthorne Blvd. in Buckman and you'll find Grassa, a new Italian spot.

Come by for handmade pasta, salad and Dungeness crab cannelloni.

Sol Bowl

A new addition to St.Johns, Sol Bowl is a spot to score seafood, kombucha and poke that's located at 8539 North Lombard St.

Stop in for bibimbap, poke with your choice of tofu or fish, a Sol bowl and more.

