National Waffle Day is no time for flip-flopping, Portland. When Aug. 24 comes around, you need a plan.

So, Hoodline ironed out the details of Portland's top places to order a plate or two of waffles. Whether your taste in waffles runs traditional or more exotic, our list — based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology — has you covered.

Topping the list is The Waffle Window, located at 2624 NE Alberta St. and 3610 SE Hawthorne Blvd. It is the highest-rated waffle spot in Portland, boasting four stars out of 457 reviews on Yelp.

Next up Off the Waffle, at 2601 SE Clinton St. With four stars out of 342 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers waffles and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Puffle Waffle, located at 661 SE Belmont St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score ice cream and waffle cones four stars out of 49 reviews.

Batter Griddle and Drinkery, a bar and breakfast brunch spot that offers waffles and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 525 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4425 NE Fremont St. to see for yourself.

