Want to know where to go when it comes to dance in Portland?

As luck would have it, the city boasts lots of great dance options to consider in and around Portland.

To find the top dance studios in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

PulsePDX

3602 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Laurelhurst

PulsePDX is Portland's favorite dance studio by the numbers, with 4.8 stars out of 4,799 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp and 3,649 fans on Facebook. It's the top dance studio in the entire Portland metro area, according to ClassPass' rankings.

'PulsePDX is Portland's only Nightclub Group Fitness Studio,' states the business's profile on ClassPass. 'They currently offer 23 classes a week set under the pulsating lights and sounds of a nightclub or concert experience. Come check out the difference no mirrors and a fun setting can do for your workout.'

The Pole Palace

2034 North Kilpatrick Street, Kenton

Also among Portland's favorites is The Pole Palace, with 4.9 stars out of 54 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp and 2,670 fans on Facebook.

'The Pole Palace offers classes in pole dancing, yoga and strength and conditioning,' explains the business's ClassPass profile. 'There are both co-ed and ladies-only classes available.'

Dance With Joy Studio

8051 Southeast 16th Avenue, Sellwood-Moreland

With 4.7 stars out of 117 reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp and 2,137 fans on Facebook, Dance With Joy Studio's has garnered plenty of local fans.

'Dance with Joy Studios strives to offer excellence in all they do,' per the business's profile on ClassPass. 'Their mission is to be a positive force in the world by adding joyful moments to your day, enriching the mind, body and spirit by providing educational, cultural and physical activity to individuals of all ages. Their dance and activity programs are created in an inspiring atmosphere for students of all levels.'

Polaris Dance Theatre

1826 Northwest 18th Avenue, Northwest

With 4.9 stars out of 314 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of five reviews on Yelp and 2,556 fans on Facebook, Polaris Dance Theatre holds its own among the competition.

'The Polaris Dance Center offers a wide range of classes to youth, adults and seniors of all skills and abilities, including pre-professional and mobility-impaired dancers,' explains the business's profile on ClassPass. 'The center fosters thoughtful discourse and personal achievement, as well as enhances self-esteem and creative self-expression. Their community-oriented programming is staffed with working, professional dancers with a passion for making dance accessible to all.'

Steps PDX

221 Southeast 11th Avenue, Suite 220, Buckman

With 4.8 stars out of 283 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of one review on Yelp and 588 fans on Facebook, Steps PDX is another popular local pick.

'Steps PDX's mission is to educate, inspire and enrich lives through dance,' states the business's ClassPass profile. 'They offer youth and adult classes from beginners to advanced in ballet, contemporary, hip hop, jazz, modern and dance church.'

