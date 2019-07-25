Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Ovation Coffee & Tea

Topping the list is Ovation Coffee & Tea. Located at 941 N.W. Overton St. in Pearl District, the breakfast and brunch, gluten-free and coffee and tea spot is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Portland, boasting five stars out of 649 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pine State Biscuits

Concordia's Pine State Biscuits, located at 2204 N.E. Alberta St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Southern and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 3,400 reviews.

3. Mother’s Bistro & Bar

Mother’s Bistro & Bar, a bar and breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 4,150 Yelp reviews. Head over to 121 S.W. Third Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Cheryl’s on 12th

Downtown, check out Cheryl’s on 12th, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,381 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli, bakery and breakfast and brunch spot at 1135 S.W. Washington St.

5. The Waffle Window

Finally, there's The Waffle Window, a Richmond favorite with 4.5 stars out of 1,568 reviews. Stop by 3610 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd. to hit up the breakfast and brunch and ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, which offers waffles and more, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

