Interested in checking out the newest businesses to open in Portland? From a distillery to a gear shop, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to debut recently.

Shine Distillery And Grill

Wander over to 4232 N. Williams Ave. and you'll find Shine Distillery And Grill, a new distillery and traditional American spot.

The locally-owned distillery offers craft beers and a full-service restaurant, which serves traditional American pub fare, according to the business's Facebook page.

Stop by for small bites like fried pickles and deviled eggs, or opt for the Distillery Burger, which comes with house pickles, tomato, onion and cheese. Sweet treats like the whiskey pecan pie, topped with coffee whipped cream and salted caramel sauce, are also available.

Bless Your Heart Burgers

Stop by 5410 NE 33rd Ave. and you'll find Bless Your Heart Burgers, a new location for the traditional American spot, offering burgers and hot dogs.

The food menu features a lineup of classic American fare, boasting items like the LL Cool J Burger (guacamole, ranch, bacon and classic toppings) and the Down N Dirty Dog (griddled onions, peppers, mushrooms, beer cheese sauce, ranch and barbecue sauce). A variety of smothered fries are also offered, as well as soft-serve ice cream and soda floats.

Foster Outdoor

Foster Outdoor is an outdoor gear spot, that recently opened its doors at 6927 S. Foster Road.

Operated by husband and wife duo Mike Turner and Sarah Wagener, the consignment store features both new and used equipment, which includes kayaks, inner tubes and camping gear.

