Celebrating the fall equinox goes back millennia. The ancients tracked the sun’s path and used their knowledge to schedule plantings and festivals. Nowadays, the equinox — which takes place Sept. 23 this year — ushers in the cozy comforts of fall.

In the spirit of the changing season, Hoodline — using Yelp data and our own methodology — presents this roundup of the top establishments in Portland to get the most out of the first day of autumn.

The fall equinox and freshly roasted coffee go hand-in-hand. So grab a scarf, slip into some wool socks and put on your favorite kaftan before heading to one of these popular Portland coffee shops.

1. Tōv

Topping the list is Tōv. Located at 3207 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd. in Sunnyside, the spot to score coffee, tea and more is the highest-rated coffee spot in Portland, boasting five stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp.

2. Saint Simon Coffee Co

Next up is Irvington's Saint Simon Coffee Co, situated at 2005 N.E. Broadway. With five stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score coffee and tea has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Spella Caffe

Downtown's Spella Caffe, located at 520 S.W. Fifth Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score coffee and tea and more 4.5 stars out of 280 reviews.

Like it or not, the days are about to get shorter. As daylight begins to fade, stock up on reading material at one of these top Portland bookstores.

1. Mother Foucault's Bookshop

Topping the list is Mother Foucault's Bookshop. Located at 523 S.E. Morrison St. in Buckman, the bookstore is the highest-rated bookstore in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp.

2. Broadway Books

Next up is Sullivan's Gulch's Broadway Books, situated at 1714 N.E. Broadway St. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the bookstore has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Another Read Through

Boise's Another Read Through, located at 3932 N. Mississippi Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bookstore four stars out of 19 reviews.

What screams fall more than a quality cider? Check out these top spots to quench your thirst.

1. Portland Cider House

Topping the list is Portland Cider House. Located at 3638 S.E. Hawthorne Ave. in Richmond, the cidery is the highest-rated cidery in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 196 reviews on Yelp.

2. Avid Cider Co.

Next up is Pearl District's Avid Cider Co., situated at 121 N.W. Ninth Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, the cidery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Reverend Nat's Hard Cider Taproom

Eliot's Reverend Nat's Hard Cider Taproom, located at 1813 N.E. Second Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the beer bar and cidery 4.5 stars out of 109 reviews.

