Spending time in Richmond? Get to know this Portland neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a lounge to an ice cream spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Richmond, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Bula Kava House, which serves up juices, acai bowls and smoothies. Located at 3115 S.E. Division St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp. Open since 2011, the lounge specializes in drinks made with kava, a root plant that the business says has long been used in the South Pacific for its 'relaxing, euphoria-inducing properties.'

Next up is Thai, Vietnamese and pan Asian spot Pok Pok, situated at 3226 S.E. Division St. With four stars out of 5,941 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Pok Pok's dishes are meant to be eaten family style, with menu options that include a Central Thai-style spicy green papaya salad, Chiang Mai sausage with herbs and catfish marinated in turmeric and sour rice.

Breakfast and brunch spot The Waffle Window is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3610 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd., 4.5 stars out of 1,574 reviews. The liege sugar waffle spot has three locations and offers waffles topped with sweet options like strawberries and Nutella or savory selections like fried chicken and gravy.

Salt & Straw, a spot to score ice cream, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,309 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3345 S.E. Division St. to see for yourself. Try seasonal flavors and signature favorites like honey lavender, pear and blue cheese, cinnamon snickerdoodle and more.

Finally, check out Atlas Pizza, which has earned four stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza, desserts and salads at 3570 S.E. Division St. The pizzeria opened in 2014 and has arcade games, beer, gluten-free options, vegan toppings and more.

