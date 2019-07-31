Interested in checking out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Portland? From a tea shop to a home decor spot, read on for the newest hot spots to make their debut around town.

Xica Cantina is a venue and New Mexican spot, that recently opened at 1668 NW 23rd Ave. in Northwest.

The laid-back eatery serves up small plates like chicken sopa de lima — sofrito, rotisserie chicken, cilantro and lime in a chicken broth — in addition to entrees like blue corn and mushroom tamales, blue corn steak quesadillas and roasted fish with Oaxacan black beans and tortillas.

Head over to 700 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 1175 downtown and you'll find Kung Fu Tea, a new spot to score bubble tea, juices and smoothies.

The franchise offers made-to-order tea as well as sesame matcha-infused beverages, strawberry-lemon green tea and caramel macchiatos.

EcoVibe Home is a plant nursery, offering home decor and more, that recently opened its doors at 1906 NE Alberta St. in Vernon.

EcoVibe strives to offset the fashion industry's effect on the environment, selling sustainable apparel. Its offerings include jumpsuits, dresses, pants and dresses, as well as greeting cards, throw blankets, jewelry and candles.

Stroll past 3272 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd. in Richmond and you'll find Sake Thai Street Food, a Thai spot.

Stop by for a variety of stir-fried noodles, Thai noodle soups and curries. Its special menu features a combination dish of papaya salad, barbecue chicken and sticky rice as well as sake noodle soup.

