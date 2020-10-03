PORTLAND, Ore. — Spending time in Buckman? Get to know this Portland neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brewery to a Thai spo

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Buckman, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Cascade Brewing Barrel House

Topping the list is brewery Cascade Brewing Barrel House. Located at 939 SE Belmont St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 864 reviews on Yelp.

The artisanal indoor-outdoor brewery specializes in barrel-aged beers, offering an extensive lineup of brews on tap. When it comes to food, this spot serves up sharable plates and sandwiches, as well as sweets like its goat cheese crême brûlée.

2. Nong's Khao Man Gai

Next up, is a chicken shop, cocktail bar and Thai spot Nong's Khao Man Gai, situated at 609 SE Ankeny St., Suite C. With 4.5 stars out of 1,665 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Look for an assortment of rice dishes, with chicken, pork or tofu. This spot also serves up homemade peanut sauce, lychee margaritas and Thai tea floats.

3. Le Pigeon

French and New American spot Le Pigeon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 738 E Burnside St., 4.5 stars out of 1,232 reviews.

The menu features items like steak tartare, foie gras profiterole and Alaskan black cod. There's also a five or seven-course chef's tasting menu on offer, which includes beverage pairings.

4. Coava Coffee Roasters

Coava Coffee Roasters, a coffee roastery that offers drip coffee and more, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 683 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1300 SE Grand Ave. to see for yourself.

The cafe also serves espressos, macchiatos, cappuccinos and lattes, as well as specialty honey lattes and fig and cherry scones.

