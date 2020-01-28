Whether for the football or the commercials, Super Bowl Sunday — Feb. 2 this year — looms large on the American cultural landscape.

Looking for ways to enjoy America’s largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars, wing spots, and pizza delivery options to make your Super Bowl celebration a success — no home-team victory required.

You've got your favorite pizza spots, but will they deliver on the big day? Here's are Yelpers' favorite Portland pizzerias that actually deliver, so no one has to miss any of the action.

1. Apizza Scholls

Topping the list is Apizza Scholls. Located at 4741 SE Hawthorne Blvd., it is the most popular pizza spot in Portland, boasting four stars out of 1,495 reviews on Yelp.

2. Baby Doll Pizza

Next up is Baby Doll Pizza, situated at 2835 SE Stark St. With 4.5 stars out of 363 reviews on Yelp, this spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ken's Artisan Pizza

Ken's Artisan Pizza, located at 304 SE 28th Ave., is another top choice with Yelpers giving it more than four stars out of 682 reviews.

Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent Portland’s best. Here's where to snag a seat come game day.

1. Epic Sports Bar

Topping the list is Epic Sports Bar. Located at 10209 SE Division St., the sports bar is the highest-rated sports bar in Portland, boasting four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

2. Peter's Bar And Grill

Next up is Peter's Bar and Grill, situated at 5701 NE Fremont St. With 4.5 stars out of 122 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Civic Taproom & Bottle Shop

The Civic Taproom & Bottle Shop, located at 621 SW 19th Ave., is another top choice with Yelpers giving the sports bar and beer bar 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews.

Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauce, and Portland has some favorite wing spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Alberta Street Market

Topping the list is Alberta Street Market. Located at 909 NE Alberta St., the spot to score chicken wings and more is the highest-rated chicken wing spot in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp.

2. Hometown Pizza

Next up is Hometown Pizza, situated at 5902 SE 72nd Ave. With four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp, the fast food spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pok Pok

Pok Pok, located at 3226 SE Division St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai and pan Asian spot, which offers chicken wings and more, four stars out of 6,194 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.