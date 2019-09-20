Craving coffee?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee sources in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Ovation Coffee & Tea

Topping the list is Ovation Coffee & Tea. Located at 941 NW Overton St. in the Pearl District, the breakfast and brunch and gluten-free spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated coffee spot in Portland, boasting five stars out of 666 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tōv

Next up is Tōv, situated at 3207 SE Hawthorne Blvd. With five stars out of 432 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score coffee and tea has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai

Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai, located at 4759 NE Fremont St., Suite C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot, which offers coffee, tea and doughnuts, 4.5 stars out of 2,196 reviews.

4. Blue Star Donuts

Blue Star Donuts, a breakfast and brunch spot that offers doughnuts, coffee and tea and more located downtown, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 3,853 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1155 SW Morrison St., Suite 102 to see for yourself.

5. Broder Café

Broder Café has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,252 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Scandinavian and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 2508 SE Clinton St.

