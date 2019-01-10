Need more barbecue in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable barbecue spots in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. The Spicy Spoon

The Spicy Spoon, situated at 3540 N. Mississippi Ave., has 4.5 stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp. The Mexican spot, which offers barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option. Stop by for barbecue rice bowls, barbecue pulled pork, chicken tacos and more.

2. Road Runner Barbeque

Road Runner Barbeque, located at 5205 SE Foster Road, is another top choice. Yelpers have given the affordable food truck, which offers barbecue and more, 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews. The eatery serves up sliced brisket plates and chopped pork sandwiches, as well as sides like potato salad, baked beans and mac and cheese.

3. Good Taste

Good Taste has earned four stars out of 392 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Cantonese spot, which offers barbecue and noodles, by heading over to 18 NW 4th Ave. Stop by for a variety of soups, rice porridges and chow mein, as well as barbecue dishes like roasted pork and soy sauce chicken.

4. The Local Grind

And then there's The Local Grind, which has 4.5 stars out of 93 reviews. Stop by any of their three locations for barbecue and more next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget. The catering company has buffet-style barbecue dishes with chicken, tofu, shredded pork and grilled beef.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.