Want the intel on Portland's buzziest local spots?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which local businesses have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Portland businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are riding a trend, right now.

Open since October 2018, this breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Coffee & Tea' on Yelp.

Citywide, coffee and tea spots saw a median 2.8% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Nana's Guilty Pleasures saw a 41.7% increase, maintaining a stellar five-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis Nana's Guilty Pleasures' review count increased by more than 1,000%.

It's not the only trending outlier in the coffee and tea category: Nectar Cafe has seen a 6.1% increase in reviews.

Located at 6108 S.E. Milwaukie Ave. in Sellwood-Moreland, Nana's Guilty Pleasures offers free freshly brewed coffee. Pair a cup with a chicken salad sandwich, cinnamon rolls and more.

Nana's Guilty Pleasures is open from 9 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4–7 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about St. Johns' Chop, the breakfast and lunch eatery, which offers sandwiches and salads, is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'Breakfast & Brunch' on Yelp saw a median 2% increase in new reviews over the past month, Chop bagged a 55.6% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining an excellent five-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Portland's breakfast and brunch scene: Fried Egg I'm In Love has seen a 23.2% increase in reviews.

Open since April at 8537 N. Lombard St., Chop offers turkey sandwiches, breakfast burritos, Caesar salads and espresso.

Chop is open from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday–Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)

Northwest's The Waiting Room is also making waves. Open since 2016 at 2327 N.W. Kearney St., the well-established cocktail bar and New American spot has seen a 4.2% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 3% for all businesses tagged 'Cocktail Bars' on Yelp. However, on a month-to-month basis The Waiting Room's review count increased by more than 500%.

The Waiting Room serves up fried chicken, oysters, shrimp toast and pimento cheese grits. Head to the bar for wine, beer and signature cocktails. Happy hour is from 4–6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Over the past month, the business has maintained a superior four-star rating among Yelpers.

The Waiting Room is open from 4–9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, 4–10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.