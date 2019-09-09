Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Portland if you've got a budget of up to $2,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2121 Northwest Savier Street (Northwest)

Listed at $2,403/month, this 1,005-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2121 Northwest Savier Street.

The building includes assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1634 Southeast Rural Street (Sellwood-Moreland)

Here's a 1,022-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 1634 Southeast Rural Street that's going for $2,425/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring, a balcony and in-unit laundry in the residence. The building features outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The listing specifies a $99 deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has some transit options.

80 Northeast 14th Avenue (Kerns)

Next, check out this 1,060-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 80 Northeast 14th Avenue. It's listed for $2,445/month.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

2020 Northeast Multnomah Street (Sullivan's Gulch)

Located at 2020 Northeast Multnomah Street, here's a 751-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,449/month.

The residence comes with hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. The building features garage parking and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

