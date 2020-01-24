Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Portland if you've got up to $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1230 NW 21st Ave. (Northwest)

Here's this studio apartment located at 1230 NW 21st Ave. It's listed for $1,025/month for its 350 square feet.

The residence features hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

1431 SW Park Ave. (Downtown)

Then there's a 370-square-foot studio apartment at 1431 SW Park Ave. that's also going for $1,025/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating and high ceilings. The property is cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $350 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

711 SE 60th Ave. (Mount Tabor)

Finally, check out this 360-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 711 SE 60th Ave. It's listed for $1,035/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site laundry. The residence also includes a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

