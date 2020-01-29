Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Portland if you've got a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7612 S.E. Washington St. (Montavilla)

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse located at 7612 S.E. Washington St. It's listed for $2,090/month for its 1,233 square feet.

The listing promises a balcony, stainless steel appliances, large windows and quartz countertops in the residence. There is also an attached garage. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $2,090 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

7713 S.E. Yamhill St. (Montavilla)

Here's a 1,258-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom house at 7713 S.E. Yamhill St. that's going for $2,095/month.

The house has a deck, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, central heating and a dishwasher. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

937 N.W. Glisan St. (Pearl District)

Next, check out this 970-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 937 N.W. Glisan St. It's also listed for $2,095/month.

Expect to find carpeted floors, quartz countertops, a balcony, air conditioning, central heating and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a $40 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

5020 N.E. Alberta St. (Cully)

Located at 5020 N.E. Alberta St., here's a 1,664-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom house. It, too, is listed for $2,095/month.

The house has a deck, a laundry room, a garage and additional storage space. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

9272 S.W. Seventh Ave. (Collins View)

Also listed at $2,095/month, this 1,800-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is located at 9272 S.W. Seventh Ave.

The house features a garage, central heating, a dishwasher and a deck. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

