Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Portland if you've got a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1755 NW Kearney St. (Northwest)

Listed at $1,825/month, this 657-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1755 NW Kearney St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has an elevator and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

2216-2222 NW Johnson St. (Northwest)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2216-2222 NW Johnson St. It's listed for $1,845/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and additional storage space. The unit also comes with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a deck. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

1221 SW 10th Ave., #504 (Downtown)

Located at 1221 SW 10th Ave., here's a 910-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,850/month.

Expect to find hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating and stainless steel appliances in the unit. The building features a gym and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a $1,000 security deposit and a $40 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

1736 NE 45th Ave., #202 (Hollywood)

Listed also at $1,850/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1736 NE 45th Ave.

The apartment includes a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

