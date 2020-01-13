Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Portland if you've got a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5401 S.E. Woodstock Blvd. (Woodstock)

Listed at $1,705/month, this 727-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 5401 S.E. Woodstock Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. The building includes assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has some transit options.

4940 S.W. Landing Drive (Corbett-Terwilliger-Lair Hill)

Then there's a 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4940 S.W. Landing Drive that's going for $1,712/month.

The apartment includes hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building offers a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot welcomes cats and dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

1411 N.W. Raleigh St. (Pearl District)

Next, check out this 611-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1411 N.W. Raleigh St. It's listed for $1,715/month.

The building comes with a swimming pool. The apartment also includes a balcony and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has good transit options.

0650 S.W. Gaines St. (Corbett-Terwilliger-Lair Hill)

Located at 0650 S.W. Gaines St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,716/month.

The unit offers hardwood floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

2020 N.E. Multnomah St. (Sullivan's Gulch)

Finally, listed at $1,721/month, this 614-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2020 N.E. Multnomah St.

The building boasts garage parking and a gym. The unit also comes with hardwood floors. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

