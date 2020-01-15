Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Portland if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2655 S.E. 50th Ave. (Richmond)

Listed at $1,205/month, this 480-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2655 S.E. 50th Ave.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood floors. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is a 'biker's paradise' and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1953 N.W. Overton St. (Northwest)

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 1953 N.W. Overton St. It's listed for $1,210/month for its 323 square feet.

The building has secured entry and an elevator. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has good transit options.

5511 N.E. 17th Ave. (Vernon)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit over at 5511 N.E. 17th Ave. It's also listed for $1,225/month for its 525 square feet.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Woof! Dogs are allowed. Look out for a $50 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has good transit options.

