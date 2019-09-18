Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Portland if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

80 N.E. 14th Ave. (Kerns)

Listed at $1,315/month, this 484-square-foot studio apartment is located at 80 N.E. 14th Ave.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

1717 S.W. Park Ave. (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1717 S.W. Park Ave. It's listed for $1,324/month for its 580 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry, secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

1765-1775-1785 N. Lombard St. (Kenton)

Here's a 569-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 1765-1775-1785 N. Lombard St. that's going for $1,325/month.

In the unit, the listing promises carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5120 N. Lombard St. (University Park)

Next, check out this 452-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 5120 N. Lombard St. It's listed for $1,325/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has some transit options.

4620 N. Maryland Ave. (Overlook)

Located at 4620 N. Maryland Ave., here's a 489-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,345/month.

You can expect to find quartz countertops, a dishwasher, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.

