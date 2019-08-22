Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Portland with a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $1,705/month, this 727-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 5401 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard.

In the residence, you can expect air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 685 Southeast Belmont Street. It's listed for $1,715/month for its 583 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Next, check out this 520-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 2903 Southeast 77th Avenue. It's listed for $1,725/month.

The building offers additional storage space. You can also expect a deck, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Listed at $1,731/month, this 802-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 22 Northeast Second Avenue.

Look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a $100 deposit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1425 Northeast Seventh Avenue. It's listed for $1,741/month for its 964 square feet.

You can expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Portland.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.