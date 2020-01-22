Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Portland if you're on a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1425 N.E. Seventh Ave. (Lloyd)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1425 N.E. Seventh Ave. It's listed for $1,524/month for its 964 square feet.

The building features garage parking. The unit also includes a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet deposit.

4024 S.E. Pardee St. (Woodstock)

Here's a 792-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4024 S.E. Pardee St. that's going for $1,525/month.

Expect to see central heating in the residence. The building offers additional storage space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

1616 N.W. Everett St. (Northwest)

Next, check out this 513-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1616 N.W. Everett St. It's also listed for $1,525/month.

The unit can come furnished and includes a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $350 pet deposit.

4946 N.E. 13th Ave. (King)

Listed at $1,544/month, this 506-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 4946 N.E. 13th Ave.

The residence includes in-unit laundry, both air conditioning and central heating and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

