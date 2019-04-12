Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Portland if you're on a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,408/month, this 1,042-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 2837 SE Colt Dr.

The unit has a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building has garage parking and on-site laundry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

Then there's a 508-square-foot studio apartment at 1470 NW Glisan St. that's going for $1,440/month.

The studio has a dishwasher and hardwood floors. The building features secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

Next, check out this 501-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1755 NW Kearney St. It's listed for $1,445/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and an elevator. You can also expect to see a balcony and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

Finally, located at 4630 NE Portland Highway, here's a 1,600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,450/month.

In the residence, you'll see air conditioning and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and on-site management. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

