Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Portland if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1640 Southeast Tacoma Street (Sellwood-Moreland)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 1640 Southeaste Tacoma Street. It's listed for $1,310/month for its 602 square feet.

The building has garage parking. The apartment has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are welcome, but the listing specifies a $500 deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3803 Southeast Cesar Estrada Chavez Boulevard (Creston-Kenilworth)

Here's a 790-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3803 Southeast Cesar Estrada Chavez Boulevard that's going for $1,325/month.

Expect to see a fireplace and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1834 Southwest Fifth Avenue (Downtown)

Next, check out this 800-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1834 Southwest Fifth Avenue. It's listed for $1,325/month.

Additional storage space is listed as a building amenity. In the residence, the listing promises hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

1231 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Lloyd)

Listed at $1,325/month, this 522-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1231 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The building offers a gym and a roof deck. The residence also comes with high ceilings and large windows. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

5680 Northeast Sandycrest Terrace (Rose City Park)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 5680 Northeast Sandycrest Terrace. It's listed for $1,325/month for its 700 square feet.

Look for hardwood flooring in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate additional storage, outdoor space and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $40 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

