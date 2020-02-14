Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Portland if you're on a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5401 S.E. Woodstock Blvd. (Woodstock)

Here's a 409-square-foot studio apartment at 5401 S.E. Woodstock Blvd. that's going for $1,120/month.

The listing promises air conditioning and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has a few nearby public transportation options.

7360 S.W. Barbur Blvd. (South Burlingame)

Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 7360 S.W. Barbur Blvd. It's listed for $1,125/month.

The building has on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher along with a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1005 S.W. Park Ave. (Downtown)

Also listed at $1,125/month, this 448-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1005 S.W. Park Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The listing also promises hardwood floors in the residence. This rental is cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $45 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

125 N.W. 20th Place (Northwest)

Lastly, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 125 N.W. 20th Place that's going for $1,125/month.

You can expect hardwood floors in the apartment. Animals are not welcome. Expect a $38 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

