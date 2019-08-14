Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Portland if you're on a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

215 N.W. Irving St. (Northwest)

Listed at $1,015/month, this studio apartment is located at 215 N.W. Irving St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1975 N.W. Everett St. (Northwest)

Then, there's this studio apartment located at 1975 N.W. Everett St. It's listed for $1,025/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. In the residence, you'll find a walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1634 N.E. 41st Ave. (Hollywood)

Here's a 300-square-foot studio apartment at 1634 N.E. 41st Ave. that's also going for $1,025/month.

In the residence, expect to find hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and additional storage space. The rental is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6426 N. Princeton St. (University Park)

Next, check out this 310-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 6426 N. Princeton St. It's listed for $1,025/month.

The building offers on-site laundry. The listing also promises stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors in the residence. This property is cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

938 S.W. Clifton St. (Southwest Hills)

Finally, listed at $1,025/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 938 S.W. Clifton St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Portland.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.