Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Portland with a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

519 N.E. 81st Ave. (Montavilla)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 519 N.E. 81st Ave. It's listed for $995/month for its 725 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. The apartment comes with air conditioning, carpeted floors and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has good transit options.

3327 N.E. Sandy Blvd. (Laurelhurst)

This 249-square-foot studio apartment at 3327 N.E. Sandy Blvd. is also going for $995/month.

Expect a dishwasher and air conditioning in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate additional storage space, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

1334 N.E. 108th Ave. (Hazelwood)

Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1334 N.E. 108th Ave. It, too, is listed for $995/month.

The apartment features a deck, a ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

4529 N.E. Killingsworth St. (Mount Tabor)

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 4529 N.E. Killingsworth St. is listed for $999/month for its 520 square feet.

You can expect to find carpeted floors in the unit. The building has a residents lounge, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

2837 S.E. Colt Drive (Reed)

Finally, here's a 390-square-foot studio apartment at 2837 S.E. Colt Drive that's going for $1,000/month.

The building has on-site laundry and garage parking. The unit also includes a fireplace and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

