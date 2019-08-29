Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Portland if you don't want to spend more than $2,900/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2020 Northeast Multnomah Street (Sullivan's Gulch)

First, listed at $2,818/month, this 952-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 2020 Northeast Multnomah Street.

In the residence, you can anticipate central heating and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

2614 Southwest Fairmount Boulevard (Southwest Hills)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom spot located at 2614 Southwest Fairmount Boulevard. It's listed for $2,850/month for its 1,725 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. The residence comes furnished and has a fireplace, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

80 Northeast 14th Avenue (Kerns)

Here's a 1,060-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 80 Northeast 14th Avenue that's also going for $2,850/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher, a fireplace and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

6404 North Delaware Avenue (Arbor Lodge)

Next, check out this 1,748-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's located at 6404 North Delaware Avenue. It's listed for $2,895/month.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and additional storage. You can also expect stainless steel appliances in the unit. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

2121 Northwest Savier Street (Northwest)

Last but not least, located at 2121 Northwest Savier Street, here's a 691-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,896/month.

The building features assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

