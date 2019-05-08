Curious just how far your dollar goes in Portland?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Portland if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $2,201/month, this 922-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 925 NW Hoyt St.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence situated at 124 NE Third Ave. It's listed for $2,205/month for its 934 square feet.

The building has garage parking and an elevator. In the unit, you can expect a balcony and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $20 application fee.

Here's a 941-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2004 SW Jefferson St. that's going for $2,240/month.

The listing promises carpeted floors in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Next, check out this 2,150-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5946 SE Milwaukie Ave. It's listed for $2,250/month.

The building features secured entry. The apartment also has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and a fireplace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Also listed at $2,250/month, this 921-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 685 SE Belmont St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center. In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

