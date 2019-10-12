Shopping for accessories?

Hoodline found the top accessory outlets in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for accessories.

Portland-area consumers usually spend more in December at retail and wholesale businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and direct response marketing for small businesses. Estimated daily customers at Portland-area retail and wholesale businesses grew to 18 per business in December of last year, 17% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Sock Dreams

First on the list is Sock Dreams. Located at 3962 North Mississippi Avenue in Boise, the spot to score socks and more is the highest-rated accessory spot in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp.

2. Presents Of Mind

Next up is Sunnyside's Presents of Mind, situated at 3633 Southesast Hawthorne Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp, the jewelry, clothing and stationery spot, offering accessories and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Black Star Bags

Over in Buckman, check out Black Star Bags, which has earned five stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find the luggage and outdoor gear spot, which offers backpacks and more, at 2033 Southeast Hawthorne Blvd.

4. Red Sail

And then there's Red Sail, a Vernon favorite with 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews. Stop by 1723 Northeast Alberta St. to hit up the jewelry spot, which offers accessories and home decor, next time the urge strikes.

