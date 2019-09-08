Looking to sample the best doughnuts around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut outlets in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.

1. Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai

Topping the list is Pip's Original Doughnuts & Chai. Located at 4759 NE Fremont St., Suite C, the traditional American spot, which offers coffee, tea and doughnuts, is the most popular doughnut spot in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,141 reviews on Yelp.

2. Voodoo Doughnut

Next up is Voodoo Doughnut - Davis, situated at 1501 NE Davis St. With four stars out of 1,844 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Doe Donuts

Doe Donuts, located at 8201 SE Powell Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan spot 4.5 stars out of 322 reviews.

4. NOLA Doughnuts

NOLA Doughnuts, a spot to score doughnuts and more in the Pearl District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 261 Yelp reviews. Head over to 110 NW 10th Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Delicious Donuts

Check out Delicious Donuts, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 200 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers doughnuts, coffee and tea, at 12 SE Grand Ave.

