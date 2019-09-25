In search of a new favorite vegan spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegan restaurants around Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Loving Hut

Topping the list is Loving Hut. Located at 1239 S.W. Jefferson St. in downtown Portland, it is the highest-rated cheap vegan restaurant in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 383 reviews on Yelp. Wonton soup, black bean tofu, chow mein and other soups, entrees and sides are featured on the all-vegan menu that is 99% gluten free.

2. Doe Donuts

Next up is Powellhurst-Gilbert's Doe Donuts, situated at 8201 S.E. Powell Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 329 reviews on Yelp, the shop has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. The women-owned small business dishes up vegan doughnuts and ice cream in small batches that frequently sell out.

3. Gluten Free Gem

Lloyd's Gluten Free Gem, located at 140 N.E. Broadway St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bakery with vegan and gluten-free options five stars out of 98 reviews. The allergy-friendly business has everything from coffee cake and pretzels to espresso drinks and cookies, plus a variety of nut-free, soy-free and dairy-free options.

4. Petunia's Pies & Pastries

Downtown, check out Petunia's Pies & Pastries, which has earned four stars out of 710 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery for gluten-free and vegan treats by heading over to 610 S.W. 12th Ave. The shop has cupcakes, which they call 'babycakes,' bars, doughnuts, breakfast pastries, cookies, pies and layer cakes.

5. Native Bowl

Last but not least, there's Native Bowl, a Boise favorite with 4.5 stars out of 180 reviews. Stop by 4233 N. Mississippi Ave. to hit up the vegan spot next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget. Stop by for a vegan fusion bowl made with fresh vegetables and locally made tofu and soy milk.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.