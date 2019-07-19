Shopping for home decor?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top home decor sources in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market.

1. Red Sail

Topping the list is Red Sail. Located at 1723 NE Alberta St., the jewelry spot, which offers accessories and home decor, is the highest-rated home decor spot in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dania Furniture

Next up is Dania Furniture at 1905 NE 41st Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, the furniture store, which offers home decor, mattresses and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Noun: A Person's Place For Things

Noun: A Person's Place For Things, located at 3300 SE Belmont St., is another top choice, with Yelpers saying the spot is a great place to score home decor.

4. Paxton Gate

Paxton Gate, a plant nursery and taxidermy spot that offers home decor and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 127 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4204 N. Mississippi Ave. to see for yourself.

5. ReBuilding Center

ReBuilding Center has earned 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp. You can find the building supply and community service/nonprofit spot, which offers home decor and more, at 3625 N. Mississippi Ave.

