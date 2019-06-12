Looking to try the best bakeries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bakeries in Portland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Ken's Artisan Bakery

Topping the list is Ken's Artisan Bakery. Located at 338 NW 21st Ave. in Northwest, the bakery and cafe, which offers pastries and more, is the highest-rated low-priced bakery in Portland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 728 reviews on Yelp. The bakery also serves baguettes, grilled cheese, soup and more.

Yelper Tom K., who reviewed Ken's Artisan Bakery on Nov. 21, wrote, 'Wow, mind-blowing great product all around. Stopped here for lunch and had the leek croissant and veggie quiche. Never had anything quite like either.'

2. Back To Eden Bakery

Next up is Back to Eden Bakery, situated at 2217 NE Alberta St. With 4.5 stars out of 683 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and cafe has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option. German chocolate cupcakes, carrot cream cheese cupcakes and orange hazelnut cupcakes are some of the menu items.

"Back to Eden Bakery aims to nourish the Portland community by providing fresh and tasty organic treats that show just how delicious vegan can be," states the business's Yelp profile."A small-batch bakery, every treat is handcrafted with care and baked with love."

3. Voodoo Doughnut

Well-known chain Voodoo Doughnut's Northeast location at 1501 NE Davis St. is another top choice. Yelpers have given the low-priced bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, four stars out of 1,907 reviews. The doughnut shop has favorites like the Portland Creme Pie doughnut, as well as a variety of toppings from cereal to ice cream sundae syrups.

Yelper Pilar C. wrote, 'My husband and I stopped by this location during our weekend at Portland and were fully expecting a round-the-block line but it wasn't bad at all! We were in and out in a few minutes."

4. An Xuyen Bakery

An Xuyen Bakery, a bakery and deli that offers macarons and more, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 379 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5345 SE Foster Road to see for yourself.

"An Xuyen Bakery Inc. started commercial production in Salem, Oregon as a small bakery with a two-person staff, delivering baked goods to Portland and surrounding areas," the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile.

"We provide seasonal products such as moon cakes, cookies, custom-made birthday and wedding cakes with a wide variety of flavors and aromas. Besides these seasonal products, you can also find exotic baked goods that are hard to find at other bakeries, such as guava cookies, durian cakes and jelly rolls of several colors and flavors."

5. Gluten Free Gem

Check out Gluten Free Gem, which has earned five stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the bakery and vegan and gluten-free spot by heading over to 140 NE Broadway St.

"Gluten Free Gem is a full-service bakery and cafe specializing in allergy-friendly breakfast pastries, desserts, light lunches and espresso drinks," it notes on Yelp. "Some of our product offerings include cakes, cinnamon rolls, donuts, quiche, pretzels, cupcakes, muffins, coffee cakes, cookies and much more. We have a variety of items that are vegan, dairy-free, nut-free and/or soy-free."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.