PORTLAND, Ore. — The 2019 edition of the Hood to Coast Relay started at 5 a.m. sharp at Timberline Lodge with runners eventually crossing the finish line 197 miles later at Seaside, Oregon.

Over 12,000 people take part in the event that includes a Portland to to Coast Walk relay.

KGW's Tim Gordon met with a group of blind runners participating in Hood to Coast. Each athlete in “United in Stride Blind Runners” has a guide with them.

“When I ran with somebody else, I was able to stop worrying about that I was going to run into something and really start enjoying the activity altogether," Darryl Adams said. "That just opens up a whole new world for me to get back out and keep enjoying what I love."

The event is raising money this year to fight cancer, but the relay is run by a for-profit company that puts on similar runs worldwide.

“We are an S Corp, family-owned business. I have my husband, my brother; we all work together. It’s a cohesive group. There are 10 full-time employees and we have about 75 contractors just over the summer. So, it does expand quite a bit,” saidFelilcia Hubber, co-owner and organizer.

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill was at Timberline Lodge for the start and met Nike designers who came from around the world to run and raise money to cure cancer. They had fun with Rod.

We sent Sky 8 up to Timberline Lodge to give you some idea of the scale involved in starting a run of this magnitude.

Let's not forget the Portland to Coast relay. KGW's photographer Eric Patterson was at the start of that event at the Eastbank Esplanade.

Rod Hill learns you never know what you'll run into at the starting line.

Rod Hill was live from Timberline Lodge from 5 a.m. to shortly before 7 a.m. Here's the video.