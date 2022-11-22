Looking for photos with Santa? Here's where to find him

December is finally here! Santa has been spotted at multiple malls in the Portland area.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The holiday season has arrived, and that means its the prime time of the year to grab photos with Santa Claus. Whether it's with your pet, your children or just yourself, here's a list of some of the places where Santa will be available to snap those memories this year:

Starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 24, you can get your pictures taken with either a traditional Santa or a hipster Santa.

Children within all spectrums of special needs and their families are welcome to a sensory-friendly visit for fun family photos with Santa.

Bring your pets in to sit with either a traditional or hipster Santa to get that paw-fect photo!

Santa’s Headquarters are set up in the center of the mall from now through Dec. 24. A visit with Santa is always free, and photo packages are available for purchase. Hours vary, check the website to schedule a visit.

Pet Photos with Santa: Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 4-7 p.m.

"Well-mannered cats, dogs and other friendly household pets are invited to this extra special time with Santa," according to the mall's website. Santa will also wear a different suit for the pet hours so that kids with allergies aren't affected during regular portrait hours.

Santa is available for photos now through Dec. 24 in the lower level outside Macy's. Walk-ins and online booking are both for a photo.

Pet photos with Santa: Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 4-7 p.m.

Visit Santa in a sensory-friendly environment. Celebrate Santa Magic in an inclusive atmosphere. Exclusively for children & families with special needs. Reservations are required for this private photo experience.

"Santa's coming! I know him!" Fans of the movie "Elf" can visit an Elf-themed Santa village in the lower level of the Vancouver Mall near H&M now through Dec. 24.

Pet photos with Santa: Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, 4-7 p.m.

Well-mannered, leashed or kenneled pets can get photos taken with Santa. The mall says pets must enter the mall near H&M and may not leave the H&M Court. All pets must be leashed or caged while in the shopping center.

Meet and take a photo with Santa is a more calming environment before the mall opens to the public.

Santa has a new location at Bridgeport Village. You can find him on Regal Road from Nov. 25 through Dec. 24. You must have a reservation to visit. He's available Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sensory Santa: Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, times vary.