PORTLAND, Ore. -- Whether you’re looking for a parade, fireworks show, concert or any other festive event to attend this year on the Fourth of July, there are a variety of venues you can choose from.

No matter what you are looking for, there is an option for you!

If you are looking for a bigger, brighter BOOM, head over to Vancouver’s Fireworks Spectacular. The show will be from 10:05 p.m. to 10:25 p.m., so pack a snack, blanket and watch the biggest fireworks show in the region! You can also watch it live on KGW TV, KGW.com, the KGW News app and the KGW Facebook page!

The Pepsi Fireworks Spectacular provides a fun-filled day for the whole family at Oaks Park. There will be a summer BBQ in the picnic areas, local band performances and a fireworks display at dusk! All festivities will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at midnight.

Another family centered event is the Fourth of July Family Festival. There will be live music, games, a parade and more!

If a smaller venue is more your speed, head over to the Corbett Fun Festival. There will be a parade, live music, food, games and more!

Free concert tickets are being given away at Fort Dalles Fourth. There will also be a family funzone, community yoga, patriots parade and more!

