PORTLAND, Ore. – The annual Fort Vancouver fireworks show was hyped to be the biggest in 20 years.

And as KGW's Rod Hill and Maggie Vespa pointed out, it did not disappoint the thousands of people who attended.

The show featured an eclectic mix of music that included Portgual. The Man, Frank Sinatra, as well as traditional Fourth of July songs such as "God Bless the USA."

Watch the fun, 20-minute show in the video below. The fireworks begin at the 11-minute mark:

We hope you enjoyed the holiday and stayed safe!

