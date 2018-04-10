UPS will hire more than 2,400 people in the Portland area for the holiday season.

Not all the jobs are seasonal. According to UPS, the positions are a combination of temporary and permanent positions. The company plans to hire:

831 package handlers

360 delivery and tractor-trailer drivers

1,225 driver-helpers

Pay range for the positions ranges from $11.25 to $35.00 per hour.

In a press release, UPS said that 35 percent of the people hired for seasonal jobs in the past three years were kept on for permanent employment after the holidays.

To apply, click here. Applicants must apply online.

