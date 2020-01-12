‘The Rock’ and Salt & Straw offer new holiday pint, raising money to help restaurants during pandemic

Salt & Straw is teaming up with “The Rock” to offer limited edition holiday pints. This year, they're offering a new boozy treat that raises money for a good cause.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The holidays are getting even sweeter with the release of Salt & Straw’s holiday flavors. The Portland-based ice cream shop is out with their Holiday Classics series and the new Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog, created in partnership with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Johnson is taking on his alter-ego of "Dwanta Claus" again this year for the holidays. He teamed up with Salt & Straw to bring back the “Naughty, Nice, and Spike” holiday flavor pack.

New this year, a special edition treat: “Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog.” It's an indulgent take on the classic boozy nog, featuring Johnson’s tequila brand, Teremana.

“We worked with him to actually make the perfect drink," said Salt & Straw head ice cream maker Tyler Malek. "We almost thought, what would we put on the mantel waiting for Dwanta Claus? And we decided to make this cocktail. It’s an eggnog cocktail that’s spiked with a pretty hefty splash of tequila."

For every pint of “Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnog” sold, $1 will be donated to World Central Kitchen's Restaurants for the People program, with Teremana Tequila matching every dollar donated. World Central Kitchen is helping restaurants stay open through the pandemic by paying them to cook fresh meals for people in need.

It was important for Salt & Straw to find a way to give back in a season where many people and local eateries are struggling. Malek said everyone has had to adapt, but many need outside help to survive.

“It’s required so much support from all of our customers and so much creativity from our team,” Malek said. “But to have someone else on top of that, like World Central Kitchen, come in and support us; it’s the only thing that’s going to keep a lot of the restaurants that we love in business this year."

World Central Kitchen is helping those impacted by COVID-19 on many fronts. They’ve implemented their Restaurants for the People program in over 400 cities across 35 states. They’ve worked with more than 2,400 restaurants to serve over 11 million meals and have disbursed more than $117 million directly to restaurant owners.