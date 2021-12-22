Silverton Christmas Market staying open beyond the holidays

The Oregon Garden Resort's holiday lights display will continue to shine into early January.

SILVERTON, Ore. — The Silverton Christmas Market at the Oregon Garden Resort will keep its holiday lights on through Sunday, Jan. 9.

The annual event first opened for the season the weekend after Thanksgiving and the only nights it won't be open between now and Jan. 9 is Christmas Eve and Christmas.

This year's event has more than one million lights set up along pathways that wind through the resort's property.

The Silverton Christmas Market also features shopping opportunities, with handmade gifts from artisan vendors.

To add some fun and excitement into the mix, there's also a "snowless" tubing hill that visitors can check out.

Tickets to the event are not available at the door. All admission tickets, along with tickets to ride down the snowless tubing hill, must be purchased online in advance on Silverton Christmas Market's website.