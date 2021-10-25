People can donate to the Sewa Diwali Food Drive through Nov. 21

Diwali, a festival of lights and holiday celebrated by Hindus and others, is Nov. 4. The food drive started at the beginning of October.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Diwali, a festival of lights and major holiday celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists, is Nov. 4. Leading up to the holiday, many people do community service activities. One of those is the Sewa Diwali Food Drive, which started at the beginning of October and goes until Nov. 21.

The word Sewa means selfless giving. Organizers are looking for vegetarian food donations because they said they don't believe in taking an animal's life to feed people. You can go to the Sewa Diwali Oregon website to find donation drop-off locations.

The drop-off locations are located throughout the metro area but most are in Washington County. They're looking for items like pasta, canned vegetables and cereal. Last year, more than 300,000 pounds of food was collected nationwide for Sewa Diwali. When the food drive ends, organizers will take the donations to the food pantries.

"We look at this as a community duty for us," organizer Ajay Vangapaty said. "We as Hindus living in this community, it's our duty to ensure that each and every one of us is taken care of and protected. That is the motivation, really."

Last year in the state of Oregon, Sewa Diwali collected 10,000 pounds of food, which completely stocked two food pantries. Organizers said they're on par to beat that number this year.