(Editors note: The above video is from an interview in 2018.)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- They’re back! The Santa Clones, as they’ve become known, are lit up somewhere in North Portland.

Over the years, Portland artist Chris Willis has collected 350 of the 1968 blow-mold 13-inch Santa Claus figurines. He has displayed them for the last few years in different locations around Portland.

“I’m doing my part, keeping Portland weird,” he told KGW in an interview in 2018.

He gives out clues on his Instagram to help onlookers locate the display of Jolly Ol’ Saint Nicks.

RELATED: Portland artist sets up display of 350 vintage Santa Claus figurines

This year’s clues:

N. PDX street named for S. USA state A non-fruit bearing Beech is nearby Cuts | Cones | Clones | Comics

Do you have an idea of where they might be?

His only request: tag them when you find them (#santaclones2019) but leave the location out. He wants others to be able to solve the clues for themselves.

READ: 'This means everything to me': Kids surprise teacher fighting cancer with 'Kindness Sting'