Safe Halloween events throughout the Portland metro area for kids

PORTLAND, Ore. — The pandemic doesn't have to put a complete stop to Halloween, even though health officials say a lot of the usual activities could be dangerous.

All throughout the Portland metro area, there's everything from drive-thru Halloweens to socially distant activities at a dairy farm.

On Halloween day at TMK Creamery in Canby, organizers are planning a trick-or-treat event for children. It will include scavenger hunts, a costume contest for dogs and tours of the large farm.

Co-owner Tessa Koch said they just wanted to do something special for people during this hard time.

"We have a couple of large barns," Koch said. "So we will be doing the scavenger hunt under a cover in case it's raining. Everything will be monitored on how many people are in those barns. The tables where you pumpkin paint will be a minimum of 6 to 8 feet apart."

Over at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds, Scare Fair is happening every weekend until after Halloween. It's like a haunted house experienced in your car.

"Come into the parking lot, set up and just roll through and experience everything that the Halloween people have to offer," said organizer Tyler Nizer.

This Saturday in Beaverton, the Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District is having its drive-thru Halloween. Organizers will have stations set up across the campus where there will be no-contact candy giving.

"We've pre-stuffed goodies in little bags and we are using grabbers to hand over the goodies to the little kids," said organizer Holly Thompson.

Here's a look at other safe Halloween activities: