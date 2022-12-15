Portland's famous Peacock Lane lights up for the holidays

The iconic Portland tradition started back in 1932. This year, visitors can enjoy the festive decorations and lights through Dec. 31.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Peacock Lane's festive light display is back for the holiday season! The decorations are up and the colorful lights will stay on for visitors to enjoy through Dec. 31.

The iconic display is one of the most popular holiday celebrations in the city. The Portland tradition started back in 1932. For the past 90 years, nearly every house on Southeast Peacock Lane near Laurelhurst Park has been decked out with creative light displays, nativity scenes, and characters like Frosty, the Grinch and Charlie Brown.

The light display will be open from 6-11 p.m. from Dec. 15-Dec. 31

Feeling brave enough to endure the chilly temperatures? Visitors can walk up and down the street while sipping cocoa and cider for an up-close view of the decorated homes. The cocoa and cider booth opens at 6 p.m. each night. Drinks are free, but organizers say cash donations are welcome to help with costs. A portion of the money will be donated to a local charity. Dec. 15 to 17 are designated as pedestrian-only nights, meaning the street is closed to vehicle traffic.

Don't worry, you don't have to tolerate the cold. People who would rather view the lights display from the comfort of their car can do so starting Dec. 17.

More information about this year's event and answers to some common questions are available on Peacock Lane's website.

