PORTLAND, Ore. — More than a month after historically destructive and damaging wildfires ravaged parts of California, Portland firefighters are bent on helping families recover.

And to do it, they're taking a page from Santa’s playbook.

“Just by seeing their kid happy, that makes the family happy as well,” said Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Patrick McMahon, liaison for the department’s annual “Toy & Joy Makers” campaign.

Inside the campaign’s Northeast Portland headquarters boxes of toys are stacked high, ready to be doled out.

Just like every other year, donations to the annual drive will go to kids across Portland, whose parents need a little help.

But outside sits a truck, packed to the brim and ready to head south. Unlike every other year, those roughly 4,000 toys will go to kids whose parents just lost everything.

Lt. McMahon and one other local firefighter hit the road Saturday.

“The devastation was phenomenal down there. Just to get that rebuilt is going to take way more than three months or six months,” he said. “Our biggest goal…is just to make sure those kids get some toys on Christmas Day.”

They’ll arrive Sunday in Butte County, home to the city of Paradise.

Lt. McMahon said a local charity has offered to receive the donations and distribute them to kids in need. After that, he & his colleague will return to Portland to continue handing out toys to kids here.

