PORTLAND, Ore. — When it comes to decorating the outside of your house for Christmas, the choices are endless, ranging from giant inflatable figures to projection lights.

But one Portland man likes to go back in time, all the way to 1968, in fact.

That's the year the no-defunct Empire Plastic Corp manufactured thousands of incandescent Santa Claus blow mold figurines. The Portland artist's love of these adorable little Santas is an understatement.

Chris Willis has been collecting the vintage Santa figurines and has gathered 350 of the 13-inch creations, which he has set up in an elaborate display in Northeast Portland.

Chris Willis provides clues on his Instagram page to lead people seeking out his "Santaclones" display in Northwest Portland. (Photo: Instagram)

Want to add the location to your holiday lights viewing itinerary this season? There's a catch. Willis wants to keep the location of his impressive Santa display a mystery. He wants people to be able to see it and enjoy it, but only after they first exert a little effort.

Willis has an Instagram page where visitors are given clues that will lead them to the location. Willis asks only that once visitors find the display, they take photos and post them with the hashtag #thesantaclones2018.